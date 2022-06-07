Buhari gets five names to consider for APC consensus candidate

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly received the names of five aspirants for his consideration as the consensus presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of today’s national convention.

The names were said to have been submitted to him by governors elected under the party from the North.

Those that made the shortlist are said to be Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; former Transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

The governors had approached the president on Monday to canvass for his support for a southern candidate.

Their meeting with the president came against the background of the announcement by the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Adamu Abdulahi, that he (President Buhari) had endorsed Lawan as the consensus candidate.

The Presidency denied it, saying that Buhari wanted the delegates to decide.