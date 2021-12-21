Buhari gets COVID-19 booster shot

By Leon Usigbe, Abuja
President Buhari receiving his Covid-19 booster dose at the State House in Abuja on December 21, 2021. Bayo Omoboriowo/State House

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received his booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccination was administered on the president in his office at the presidential villa, Abuja by his personal physician, Dr. Suhayb Sanusi.

The event was witnessed by the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who later presented a vaccination certificate to the president.

President Buhari took first jab of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination on March 6 and the second dose of the same vaccine on May 29.

More to come…

 

