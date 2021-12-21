Unity of Nigeria not negotiable, Minister tells peace, unity campaigners

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has said the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

The minister made this observation at the official launch of peace and unity campaign held in Abuja, also asserted that people of different socioeconomic, cultural-norms and values, must tolerate one another for peace to reign in their respective domains.

According Aliyu, “No matter the divergent views, tribes and religions, the unity of Nigeria was is not negotiable.”

She, however, commended the organisers, the Ambassadors of Voice for Change in Nigeria for their thoughtfulness which crystallises the relevance of peace in a national entity of multi-vocal groups. While calling on every Nigerian to join the peace campaign in their various states.

Aliyu noted that the Federal Capital Territory Administration decided to partner with the group because responsible and responsive leaders must work assiduously towards unity and tolerance among ethnic groups in the country.

The minister, therefore, recommended absolute level of citizens’ orientation, education, tolerance, culturally relative norms and values be inculcated among the youths so as to make them the future leaders of this great entity called Nigeria.

In his remarks, the President of Ambassadors of Voice of Change in Nigeria, Mr Bala Ahmed, said with the official launch in the nation’s capital, the campaign train would be moved to the 36 states of the federation to preach the gospel of peace.

While commending the Federal Capital Territory Administration for the partnership, he also called on governments at all levels, religious and traditional institutions to domesticate the peace initiative.

Recall that the event was attended by renowned Nollywood actors and entertainment industry amongst whom are Timi Dakolo, 2face Idibia, John Ikechukwu Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu, Gentle Jack, Okey Bakassi, and Afro Beat star, Sir Shina Peter.

Others are Samson Siasia, Saeed Balogun, Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye, Sunday Osakuri popularly known as original Stereo Man amongst others.

