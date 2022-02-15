Buhari did not order NMDPRA boss’ query over adulterated fuel ― Presidency source

President Muhammadu Buhari has not ordered that a query be issued to the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, over the importation of adulterated fuel into the country.

A Presidency source who disclosed this, on Tuesday, maintained that there was no such directive against the widespread speculation that he handed out the order.

Recall that there had been an outcry over the adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in circulation in parts of the country, causing damage to people’s vehicles.

A newspaper report had claimed that President Buhari, who is also the Minister of Petroleum, had directed the Minister of State, Mr Timipre Sylva, to issue a query to Ahmed.

In a chat with State House correspondents, the Presidency source, said: “There was no directive to issue a query. What Mr President is interested in is for all the stakeholders to team up, and resolve the issue that has brought untold hardship to Nigerians, who queue hours on end to get petrol.

“The President is aware that the Minister of State, the Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, the NMDPRA Head, and everyone involved, are working together to resolve the issues, at the shortest possible time.”

According to the source, what is uppermost in the mind of the President is the restoration of smooth supply of quality petrol to Nigerians, “and not recriminations or blame game.”

“Forget the story of any query being issued. It is not correct. Yes, Mr President is unhappy with what happened, but he didn’t direct that a query be issued. The story is not correct,” the source added.

However, following the outrage, President Buhari had ordered relevant government agencies to hold accountable producers and providers of consumable products for substandard services or products sold by them.

The president had backed the call for compensation to affected consumers as he posited that they are entitled to the redress of their complaints.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) last Thursday quoted the President as saying that his administration’s priority remains the protection of consumers interests.

The statement read: “The President has also given directives to the relevant government agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.

“In a reaction to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market, President Buhari said the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

“The President directed that in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information with respect to the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers are entitled to a proper redress of their complaints.”