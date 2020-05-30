Buhari bereaved again, loses second nephew in three weeks ‘due to prolonged illness’

President Muhammadu Buhari is bereaved again as his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda, is dead.

It is the second time in three weeks that the president will be losing his nephew following the death of Mutari Dauda three weeks ago.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Saturday said Ibrahim Duada died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

It said that in a condolence message, President Buhari asserted the death has robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings,” the statement quoted the president as saying.

He prayed God to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his great and noble deeds with paradise.

The deceased is survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in State House, Abuja,

The presidency had also announced the death of Buhari’s other nephew, Ibrahim Dauda, on May 8, 2020.

Shehu had in a statement described Ibrahim deaths as in a statement then that an “irreparable loss” without disclosing the cause of his death

The deceased was Malam Mamman Daura’s younger brother.

