BUA Group, one of Africa’s largest conglomerates in foods, mining, manufacturing, and industry, has partnered with CIMC ENRIC, a global leader in the energy equipment industry.

The collaboration aims to establish a 700-ton-per-day mini LNG project in Nigeria, with a signing ceremony held at the BUA headquarters in Lagos on Monday.

This strategic partnership signifies a noteworthy milestone in BUA Group’s venture into the energy sector, underscoring its dedication to sustainable energy solutions throughout its business operations.

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, expressed that BUA is committed to employing cleaner, energy-efficient sources in alignment with its short-to-long-term ESG commitments and sustainability initiatives.

He emphasised that while BUA already relies on gas as a major energy source across its 1,000 MW captive power plants in Nigeria, completing the mini LNG project will ensure year-round availability of cleaner energy, supporting BUA’s growing industrial power demands. Rabiu added, “We are excited about the prospects of this project and look forward to a fruitful collaboration with CIMC ENRIC.”

The agreement was formalised by BUA and CIMC ENRIC management representatives, underscoring the project’s anticipated impact on the regional energy landscape and aligning with the Nigerian Government’s efforts to diversify its energy commitments.

BUA Group maintains its commitment to investing in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, aiming to benefit its operations and the communities it serves.

