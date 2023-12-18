A mother of four children, Mrs Ugochukwu Chikelue, has narrated how operatives of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) rescued her after she was kidnapped last Friday, tied up, and ready for slaughter.

The mother of four, who hails from Umueri in Anambra East local government, narrated her ordeal in the hands of her captors, saying she saw death as her kidnappers tied her hands and legs before taking her to a certain river bank, where she was asked to make her last phone call to determine whether she would continue to live or be thrown into the river to die.

Mrs Chikelue, who shared her ugly experience in the hands of her captors, however, said she was shocked when suddenly the kidnappers abandoned her and took to their heels, adding that, seconds later, she was surrounded by operatives of the NHFSS who took her to safety.

The freed woman also mentioned the name of the Deputy Commander General of the NHFSS (Special Service), Dr John Metchie, whom she said was behind the intervention that led to her rescue.

Asked to explain the role played by Metchie, who is also the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, IAWPA, Mrs. Ugochukwu Chikelue said she does not have details but said she was told by the NHFSS operatives that it was Metchie’s intervention that saved her.

Reacting to the development, Dr John Metchie, who is also the Prime Minister of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions, ASATU, said he had to intervene when intelligence got to him that a woman from his community was in the hands of criminals.

In a statement Monday, which was signed by his media office, Metchie said he received intelligence about the woman’s ordeal, and being the President General of the Umueri Community, he had to take immediate action by activating all security channels available.

“Immediately after I got the intelligence information, I had to activate all available security channels. We had to alert the police, the army, the DSS, and other relevant agencies and stakeholders.

“I also called Abuja to inform my boss, the Commander General of NHFSS, Amb. Joshua Osatimehin. Following his instructions, we had to quickly mobilise NHFSS operatives in the state to move to the area. The rest is history.

“It was a swift operation that paid off quickly, as the woman was rescued within record time and reconnected with her family,” Metchie said.

Metchie, who declined to answer questions on whether any ransom was paid to the kidnappers, also thanked the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for their prompt response and readiness to take proactive action to rescue the kidnapped woman.

