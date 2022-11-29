British High Commission tasks Nigerian youths to seek more elective positions

THE Development Director at the British High Commission in Nigeria, Dr Christopher Pycroft, has said that the role of young people in political leadership and governance generally is hugely important for Nigeria’s development and democracy.

This is just as the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Mr Samuel Itodo, said that the aim of Not-Too-Young-To-Run movement was to replace “this old and expired leadership and politicians who do not care about the future of our country.”

Dr Pycroft made this assertion on Tuesday at a programme tagged “Yiaga Africa and The Not Too Young To Run Movement Hosts The Convergence 4.0” for young candidates in Northern Nigeria running in the 2023 elections held at Bristol Hotel, Kano.

He hinted that Nigeria is a young country with its average age population just over 17 years of age, adding that young people are too often excluded from Nigeria’s political processes, left without a voice and influence.

According to him, “Young people make up a massive portion of Nigeria’s population and represent 76 percent of newly registered voters since the last general elections.

“Yet at the 2019 general elections, only 46 percent of young people turned out to vote at the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“I commend YIAGA Africa and its partners for your efforts in bringing together an enthusiastic cohort of young people, experts and stakeholders for this programme. The UK is proud of our long-term support for the Not Too Young To Run movement through its various phases to date.





“It is essential that young people are engaged in the political process, and well represented in the formulation and implementation of policies that will shape their lives – at all levels of government.

“Your active participation as young people is critical to the quality and outcomes of Nigeria’s democratic engagement and progress.

“Inclusive political participation is crucial to building stable and peaceful societies, and to building an effective social contract that establishes the relationship between the state and its citizens

“The passing of the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ Constitutional Amendment Bill was a major milestone. It was followed by a clear increase in the number of young candidates and elected officials at the last general election.

“From 5.1 percent of elected officials in 2015 to 6.6 percent in 2019 – a modest increase, but an important trend.

“YIAGA Africa’s own assessment shows a decline in young candidature from 2019 to 2023. Young women are being further left behind in push to strengthen youth political participation in Nigeria. Women accounted for less than 5 percent of elected officials at the 2019 general elections.

“As Nigeria progresses its democratic journey, it is essential that it draws on the dynamic potential of its youth and female population.

“We know that the full and equitable participation of women in public life is key to building strong and vibrant democracies.

“Women’s participation in politics helps advance gender equality. When women are empowered as political leaders, countries experience higher standards of living, better education, infrastructure and health.”

Also speaking on the occasion, Itodo said that the aim of the movement is to create awareness on the need to enlighten the youth on the need to summon courage to replace the expired politicians who constituted themselves to the progress of youths in the country.

He noted that the population of the country was dominated by young people but they were not having chance of being elected into governance of this country, a situation that the Yiaga Africa is selling to the youth to wake them up from slumber.

According to him, the political leaders in this country were in minority going by the huge population of the youth in the country.

He however noted that the call is yielding result because for now, “we have elected members between 25 years and 39 who ran offices in 2019 and won their elections.

“Today, over 48 percent of candidates presented by political parties for 2023 elections are young people.”