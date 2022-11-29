Police disperse protesters demanding CJN’s resignation

Protesters under the platform, Coalition of Civil Societies of Nigeria (CCSN), demanding resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tajudeen Ariwoola, over his alleged partisanship were tear gassed on Tuesday by Policemen in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

They were dispersed by heavily armed policemen, as they marched towards the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Chieftains of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party and Civil Society Organisations have since raised concern over comments attributed to Justice Ariwoola while in Rivers State which was perceived as an expression of partisanship.

The protesters with inscriptions, “You are partisan, Ariwoola resign now”, Judicial politicians will cause us harm, Ariwoola is a politician”, “We demand independent judiciary, peaceful 2023 general elections”, alleged that the CJN comments at the banquet held in his honour by Rivers State Governor Nysome Wike, in Port Harcourt, was revealing, as they maintained that Justice Ariwoola was not capable of dispensing justice, impartially.

Checks revealed that the CSO that took part in the protests included, the Civil Society Forum of Nigeria, Nigeria Youth Development Forum, Democratic Youth Initiative, Forum for Social Justice, Movement for the Development of Democracy, Safeguard Nigeria Movement, Alliance for People’s Welfare, Forward Nigeria Movement, Human Right Crusaders, Defenders of Democracy, Democratic Rights Assembly and Voter’s Rights Assembly.

Addressing newsmen, the spokesperson of the Coalition, Comrade Olayinka Dada said they would not relent until the CJN resign from his exalted position.

He said: “We are out today to save our hard-fought democracy. The journey to this point, despite all imperfections and challenges, is undoubtedly one that cost great countrymen and women their lives. Many people sacrificed their time and lost their lives to enthrone this democratic order in Nigeria.

“Seeing the hard-fought democracy under threat as we are witnessing now is nonetheless a misnomer. Nigerians will resist this affront with all legitimacy of their convictions!

“A few days ago, Nigerians woke up to the reckless partisan interference of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Tajudeen Olukayode Ariwoola in a political dispute capable of making Nigerians distrust the electoral processes leading to the 2023 general elections.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria in an unholy visitation to Rivers State, alleged to be a bought commissioning exercise made reckless statements in favour of his newfound political friend Governor Nyesom Wike.

“The Coalition of Civil Societies of Nigeria has since analysed his statements at the commissioning and came to the conclusion that democracy is indeed in danger.

“How do we explain that the man saddled with the impartial role of dispensing justice is now on the side of a particular group in a political dispute? Given that 18 political parties are up in the race for the 2023 general elections, we wonder what interest the CJN had in one of the political parties (PDP) leading him to obstruct the impartiality of the Judicial arm of government he currently heads.

“Nigerians are at loss as to the reasons our constitution spelt out the independence of each arm of government. It is worrisome, unpardonable and sinister for the Chief Justice of Nigeria to openly show the ugly side he is affectionately sympathetic to in a political race that has just begun.

“This portends a great danger to the smooth dispensation of justice in case of an electoral dispute before, during and after the 2023 general elections. As the saying goes, he who pays the piper dictates the tune.





“From Justice Tajudeen Olukayode Ariwoola’s body language, it is becoming clearer that no party or candidate can get justice in the Supreme Court he oversees. Nigerians will not watch this overbearing suggestion by the CJN to rob the citizens of the good governance which they have suffered in the last eight years.

“Governor Makinde is a renowned ally of Governor Wike and others in the camp, what is the CJN’s business advocating for them outside the courts?

“As responsible citizens of this country and the voice of the voiceless, we demand the immediate sack of the CJN especially now that his amorous political intentions and bias are in the public domain.

“The CJN’S position is nonetheless an invitation to anarchy and we condemn his political romance with political actors in all ramifications. The partisanship displayed with full emotional support by the CJN is evident enough to know that the 2023 elections are already in his courts. He has compromised his office and person.

“In the coming days, should the CJN refuse to resign our coalition will press for all legitimate means through citizens’ revolt for him to vacate the exalted, impartial and independent office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria?

“We call on all Nigerians to see this anomaly as a danger enough to truncate citizens’ interest in electing a President of their choice come February 2023.

“Let the National Judicial Council act now that the CJN has put a stop to the impartiality of the Judiciary. Enough is Enough!”

