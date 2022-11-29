I didn’t believe I won a Glo car, says Lagos business woman

It was a prophecy fulfilled for a Lagos-based business woman, Vivian Nkiruka Chukwuleke, who became the latest winner of one of the 24 brand new cars on offer in the ongoing Glo Festival of Joy promo.

She was among scores of winners who received their prizes on Tuesday, November 29, at the Gloworld on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Chukwuleke, who resides in Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, recalled that her pastor had recently told her something “good and big” was coming her way and had gone ahead to pray for her.

Despite that, she was skeptical when called, as she feared that scammers could also be trying to con her.

“But when I was told to take my documents to the Gloworld nearest to me, I knew that I had actually won the car,” she said.

Other winners also took home items such as power generating sets, sewing machines and rechargeable fans.

Olubunmi Jayeola, a civil servant who works in a government hospital, was happy over the power generating set she won. She disclosed that it would greatly help her in a side “hustle” she does to support herself, and thanked Globacom for the prize.

For Elijah Ibagbeola, a travel consultant, his prize of a sewing machine is a divine solution to a compelling need, as his wife, a trained seamstress, would greatly appreciate it.

“I am so happy to be here and I am also happy that Globacom is rewarding subscribers in this manner,” he said.

In his case, Alli Morufu, a generator technician based in Ilasa, Lagos, who won a rechargeable fan, disclosed that he had always been very pessimistic about promos because he has never been a winner. As a winner, he has changed that mindset.

“I have been a loyal and consistent subscriber of Globacom and it is great that I too have won something now,” he said.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr Moses Iyi, Assistant Director at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), affirmed that the promo was sanctioned by the regulatory body and that the NCC has always been monitoring the processes to ensure that subscribers are adequately rewarded.

“It is real as it was approved by the government. If you have won anything, you are sure to get your prize,” he disclosed.

Equally, the Head, Legal Services at the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Gloria Ireka, said the commission has been monitoring the processes of the draws and presentations by Globacom and commended the company for being faithful all along.





“All I want to do is encourage them to keep it up,” she advised.