Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G

World News
By Tribune Online
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G community in a landmark resolution that can anger Beijing however win applause from President Donald Trump as the US grapples with China’s rising financial and technological clout.

The US has pushed Johnson to reverse his January decision to grant Huawei a limited role in 5G, while London has been dismayed by a crackdown in Hong Kong and by the perception that China did not tell the whole truth over coronavirus.

Britain’s National Security Council (NSC), chaired by Johnson, will meet on Tuesday to discuss Huawei.

Media Secretary Oliver Dowden will announce a decision to the House of Commons later in the day.

The immediate excuse for the about-turn in British policy is the impact of new US sanctions on chip technology, which London says affects Huawei’s ability to remain a reliable supplier in the future.

It is unclear how far Johnson will go on Tuesday.

Operators already had to cap Huawei’s role in 5G at 35 per cent by 2023.

Reducing it to zero over an additional two to four years is now being discussed, although some telecoms firms have warned that going too fast could delay key technology and disrupt services.

(Reuters/NAN)

