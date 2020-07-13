JUST IN: Fire guts World Trade Centre in Abuja

Thick smoke was seen emanating from the World Trade Centre building located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as fire gutted a section of the building, on Monday.
The cause of the fire outbreak was still unknown at the time of filing this report.
More to come…
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!, Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.