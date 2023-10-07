Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) and other medical experts have advocated the Special Insurance Scheme as a panacea to an increasing mortality rate of cancer patients across the country.

The geometric increase of mortality rate of cancer patients has become a source of concern for the medical experts who attributed the development to the high cost of accessing the treatment.

To this end, BRECAN has embarked on sensitization moves which include ‘Jog for life’ which was done in commemoration of the 2023 Breast Cancer Day held nationwide.

The ‘Jog for Life’ which featured medical experts, students from various institutions across the length and breadth of Oyo State, Corps members took off at the State Secretariat of the NYSC and terminated at Islamic High School Orita Basorun, Ibadan

In her brief remarks, the State Coordinator of BRECAN, Ambassador Ambassador Tolu Taiwo, lamented over the high cost of accessing cancer treatment by the patients.

She attributed this development to the increasing mortality rate among the patients, and, therefore, advocated the setting up of the Special Insurance Scheme.

Ambassador Taiwo said with SISC, the patients would be able to access the fund for their treatment.

She therefore stressed the need for the Federal government, its agencies to collaborate with other donors locally and internationally to arrest the surge.

Ambassador Taiwo also stressed the need for the people to understand their health status, adding that cancer is not a death sentence as its early discovery and medicare would go a long way in saving the lives of patients

According to her, “the religious beliefs of our people is not helping matter as some issues that ought to be handled medically are being taking to the altars

Also in his address, the State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, Mr. Odiba Abel Oche harped on the sensitization programme, arguing that ignorance has killed many people in the past.

According to him, “over 55 Corps members are taking part in the exercise. The aim is for them to take the campaign to their respective places of primary assignment.

The wife of the Ondo state government, Mrs Betty Anyawu Akeredolu stressed the need for early detection of cancer symptoms.

She submitted that if it is detected early, it would minimize the death rate which is gradually becoming alarming.

