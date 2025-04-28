Why I’m attracted to older men — Actress Beverly Osu

Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu, has shared why she feels more attracted to older men.

Speaking on Chude Jideonwo’s WithChude podcast, Beverly said her upbringing had a lot to do with her choice.

She explained that growing up around boys made her admire men who are mature and confident.

She also made it clear that her preference isn’t because of any “daddy issues.”

Instead, she said she simply likes men who are sure of themselves.

“I have always dated guys much older than me. Do I have daddy issues? I don’t think I’ll call it that. I think I’ve outgrown the daddy issues,” Beverly said.

She added, “I grew up around boys, and all the men in my life are confident. If we are going to be together, you have to be confident enough to handle my brothers, who carry a chip on their shoulders.”

Beverly also spoke about her past relationship with fellow Big Brother Africa housemate, Angelo.

She admitted she was truly in love with him and said their closeness led to a lot of rumors at the time.

