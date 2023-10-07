Nollywood actress, Ronke Ojo, has recounted how her failed marriage almost had a psychological toll on her.

This was revealed in a recent interview, “Talk to B”, hosted by her colleague, Biola Adebayo.

According to her, the situation was so intense that she almost lost her sanity and contemplated leaving her ex-husband’s house completely naked as a desperate cry for help.

She noted that the event of her broken marriage pushed her to the edge, leaving her emotionally unstable and on the verge of breaking down.

She said; “At a point, I almost lost my sanity, like mo fe ya were. I got out of my ex-husband’s room naked, I was going to walk outside naked. It was Bunmi, may her soul rest in perfect peace who drew me back. I was about to walk out butt naked.”

During her darkest moment, Ronke Ojo added that her late friend, Orisabunmi, played a very important role in preventing a seemingly devastating situation. Orisabunmi, who is now late, stepped in and stopped Ronke from leaving her ex’s house in such a helpless state.

Ronke expressed her gratitude for her friend’s intervention, stating that it was Orisabunmi’s support that pulled her back from making a decision she would have regretted.

Reflecting on her experience, Ronke Ojo urged women to discern the distinction between a man who lacks financial means and a man who lacks care for his partner.

She added; “That mental torture is not good for anyone. Another thing is, there is a difference between a man who doesn’t have any money and a man who doesn’t care, if a man doesn’t care its bad.”

