Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) has expressed concern over the increasing rate of death resulting from breast cancer among women.

The President of BRECAN, Oyo state chapter, Ambassador Tolu Taiwo had in a statement expressed shock over the alarming rate.

It was stated that the death rate could be checked through early detection, adding that many lives could have been saved with early-stage detection and care.

The statement read in part, “Breast Cancer is killing more and more women on a daily basis. The hopelessness and death toll is increasing and has become a major source of concern for BRECAN and all well-meaning Nigerians.”

This year, Breast Cancer Day, according to her would commence on Saturday with a jogging exercise.

The exercise will take off at NYSC Secretariat, Agodi and terminate at Islamic High School, Orita Basorun at 7 am

