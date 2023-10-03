The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called upon residents of climate-frontline communities in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, to adopt sustainable environmental practices to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The officials spoke during a visit to two communities, Piwoyi and Ushafa, located in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Bwari Area Council, respectively.

This sensitisation campaign is part of the activities outlined under the organization’s “African Activists for Climate Justice” project, in collaboration with Oxfam.

Sulaimon Arigbabu, the Executive Secretary of HEDA Resource Centre, in his remarks, emphasised their commitment to amplifying the voices of climate frontline communities across Nigeria.

“Today, we visited Piwoyi Community under AMAC LG, Abuja, an agrarian community along the river Upah. It is worrisome that despite the proximity of this community to the Federal Capital Territory (FTC) and its significant population, there is no government presence,” he said.

The official regretted that the community is challenged mainly by massive flooding and erosion caused by intense rainfall, leading to the river (River Upah) overflowing its banks and washing away farms and infrastructure.

“A bridge constructed for the community by a private company located within has been washed away and rendered useless, making it impossible for some community members to access their farmlands or transport their produce to market,” Mr Arigbabu noted.

While interacting with the residents of the Piwoyi community, he mentioned that the community members lamented the lack of government presence and the absence of visits or promises of immediate relief after witnessing flood disasters last year and this year.

There has been no infrastructure support to alleviate their sufferings,” he added.

A resident of the Piwoyi community, Jenima Ezekiel, a woman farmer, said she does not have any other occupation aside from farming, but whenever she farms, the floods destroy their crop fields.

“This year, I planted maize and beans, but the overflowing water washed away the crops. We could only salvage a few,” she said.





Similarly, Elizabeth David, another woman farmer who farms across the river Upah, stated that farming has been difficult due to the overflowing river, and they lack a canoe to cross the river.

“The overflowing water destroyed the bridge we often use to cross to the other side of our farms. We are appealing to the government to come to our aid,” she said.

In the Ushafa community in Bwari Area Council, Arigbabu noted that the community is not prone to flooding from overflowing rivers but is susceptible to flash floods during intense rainfall due to “poor physical planning.”

“This community is situated on high ground on top of rocky terrain and is thus not affected by rising waters or the type of flooding that others experience,” the official said.

He explained that a major concern in the Ushafa community is the lack of reliable water supply despite hosting the Asuma Dam, a significant water source in Abuja.

He mentioned that, as a result, households unable to install and maintain a borehole require women and children to travel long distances to fetch water from water bodies within the mountains.

While appreciating the HEDA Resource officials for bringing climate awareness to their community, the Ushafa village head, Muhammadu Baba-Kwanga, and his council asked the organisation to assist them in urging the government to address their inadequate water supply situation.

“We are also urging the HEDA Resource Centre, other NGOs, and the government to come to our aid with a robust tree planting programme,” Mr Baba-Kwanga said.

He stated that they are convinced that planting and nurturing more trees in their community is the only way they can contribute to the solution to climate change.

