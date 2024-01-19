Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers diagnosed in women. But here are things you should know about it.

It is important that you are aware that the chance of survival has increased compared to the past because of advancement in drugs, diagnosis and awareness. Particularly, early detection helps to prevent and manage the disease effectively.

Cancer of the breast happens when the cells in the breast multiply to become tumors. It could also spread to the other areas of the body. Women are more likely to get breast cancer than men especially as they get older.

Some of the symptoms you are likely to notice include a change in size and shape of the breast or its entire appearance.

Thickness of the skin that is quite different from other areas of the breast, which may appear like a lump.

You could also notice changes in the shape of the nipple. It could be peeling around the areola (skin surrounding the nipple).

Tiny holes around the breast like the skin of an orange.

Causes of Breast Cancer

Many researches have shown that environment, lifestyle and hormones increase the risk of getting breast cancer. Gene mutations passed from generations have also been linked to causing cancer. It is good to know your family health history; it could exist in your family and the best is to go see a doctor.

Taking tobacco has been linked to causing breast cancer. Obesity can also lead to breast cancer. Taking beverages that contain alcohol can increase chances of getting breast cancer.

Treatment

The primary treatment of cancer is surgery which is combined with other treatments like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy and hormone therapy.

