The winner of the recently concluded BBNaija All Stars season 8, Ilebaye Precious Odinya, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians and indeed to everyone across the world who supported her in winning the coveted N120 million prize.

Ilebaye, who spoke to journalists during her prize presentation ceremony, said she was shocked to have emerged as the winner.

She had expected it to last only a few weeks, especially after realising she was one of the all-star housemates invited with the least number of followers.

She said, “I was evicted after three weeks during the ‘Level Up’ season, so when I saw the list of housemates invited for the all-stars edition, I went in expecting it to last only a few weeks.

I never dreamed of winning. I had no strategy except to always pray to God. Going up against more popular ex-housemates was intimidating, but look at me today.

I have no regrets; everything I did was to the best of my ability. I wish now that I had danced more during the Saturday night parties.”

Speaking about the lessons she learned from being on the show for the second time, she said, “Never underestimate yourself.

I have come to realise that one must never give up, no matter the situation. Keep believing, and grace will definitely find you.

Even if you have failed before, your time will always come. My time has come, and I am grateful for it. It is time for young people to be seen. The love I have received since coming out has been overwhelming.”

Ilebaye also hinted that she was ready to start building an empire for herself and kickstart her future with projects that would be beneficial to all.

Popularly known as the Gen-Z Baddie, Ilebaye, 22, from Kogi State, is a graduate of Criminology and Security Studies from Slem University, Lokoja, and is also a model.





