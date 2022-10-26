BREAKING: WAEC office in Lagos on fire

There was panic around Jibowu area of Yaba in Lagos State early today (Wednesday) as the multi-storey office complex of the West African Examination Council ( WAEC ) went up in flames.

Firefighters and other emergency workers were still battling the fire as at the time of filing this report.

Tribune Online gathered that the fire might have started from an electric spark from one of the appliances in one of the offices in the building.

The incident forced many workers in the multi-storey building to scamper out of their offices to the ground floor of the building.

