NEDC donates food, non-food items flood victims in Gombe

North East Development Commission (NEDC) have donated food and non-food items worth millions of naira to ameliorate the suffering of flood victims in Gombe state.

The items were on Tuesday, presented to the Gombe State government for onward distribution to all the identified flood victims across the state.

The items were presented on behalf of the NEDC by its Managing Director, Mohammed Alkali to the State Governor, Muhammad Yahaya expressing the commission’s sympathy to the state and its people.

Alkali said, “We are in Gombe to commiserate with the state on the recent flood and to monitor some of our ongoing projects as well as to present our modest contributions to mitigate the sufferings of the victims.”

According to the Managing Director, the gesture followed the declaration made by the commission during the World Humanitarian Day celebration that was held in Maiduguri, Borno State recently.

“The commission made some pronouncements to support all the six states of the region in terms of Palliative through the Presidential Committee on Repatriation, Return, and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs),” he said.

He also noted that the flood incidents in various communities across the North-East sub-region require urgent and prompt attention the reason the commission is going around the states.

He added that the commission has since delivered and handed over the donations to Borno and Yobe states while other states will follow shortly.

While responding, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya appreciated the NEDC and the Federal Government for their support to the state, promising to ensure that the items reached the target beneficiaries.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Manasseh Jatau appealed for more interventions from the commission to the state.

Recall that the recent flooding in the state according to official figures, reportedly killed seven people and destroyed properties and farmlands worth millions of Naira thus rendering many families homeless and taking refuge at camps and other available spaces.

The items included 10,000 (25kg) bags of rice, 5,000 blankets, 5,000 mats, 5,000 pieces of wrapper, 3,000 gallons of vegetable oil, 3,000 pieces of children’s wear and 3,000 shaddas (fabric for men’s wear).

