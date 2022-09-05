(BREAKING): Two more bodies recovered at Lagos collapsed building site

Two more bodies of artisans who died in the building that collapsed on Sunday were recovered on Monday by emergency responders at the scene.

Four bodies out of the six people who were initially trapped in the collapsed building have so far been recovered with two bodies earlier recovered on Sunday.

A seven-storey building under construction on Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State collapsed early Sunday morning, leaving some of the construction.

Some of the workers who escaped from the collapsed building claimed that six of their colleagues were trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin has confirmed the recovery of the two bodies.

