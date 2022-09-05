Midnight fire razes shops, destroy goods worth millions of naira in Abuja

A midnight fire has razed down a popular multipurpose shop located at Byazhin junction in Kubwa, Abuja a long-side barber’s shop.

Tribune Online learnt that the fire started around 1: am on Sunday when the shop owners had already closed, destroying all the goods in the multipurpose shop including a barber’s shop beside the multipurpose shop.

An eye witness who pleaded anonymity said they were alerted by the fire outbreak and headed towards the shop to see if they could quench the fire and retrieve some goods, but the fire had already wreaked havoc on the shop.

He said before the members of the Fire Service could come to the scene, the whole goods in the shop were already burnt.

It is barely two weeks since an uncompleted plaza collapsed about a kilometre away from the fire-razed multipurpose shop. This building collapse killed two persons while the other persons rescued were hospitalised.