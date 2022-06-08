BREAKING: Tinubu wins, clinches APC presidential ticket

•Polls 1,271

Latest NewsTop News
By Taiwo Amodu/ Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
2023 Tinubu APC PDP, Tinubu wins
Tinubu

Former Lagos State Governor and presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s two-day presidential convention.

In an election that was contested by 12 other aspirants, the former Lagos State governor scored the highest score of 1271 votes, pumeling his “closest” rival, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 316.

Votes scored by the 13 presidential aspirants are as follows

1. Honourable Chukuwemeka Nwajiuba: 1
David Umahi: 38
. Pastor Tunde Bakare: 0
. Ahmed Sani Yarima: 4
. Rotimi Amaechi: 316
. Professor Yemi Osinbajo: 235
. Rochas Okorocha: 0
Governor Yahaya Bello: 47
Jack Rich: 0

Ogbonaya Onu: 1
Ahmad Lawan: 142
Ben Ayade: 37
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 1271
Voided Votes— 13
Total Votes–2105.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Tinubu wins  Tinubu wins

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Tinubu wins  Tinubu wins

USA based company is currently accepting Nigerian partners, the goal is simple, to show you how to earn US Dollars from the comfort of your home. You will be guided on how to earn as much as $3000 to $5000 monthly (₦1.8 million to ₦3 million). Step by step assistance provided. Click here to start.

You might also like
Latest News

All set for Bauchi Governor’s cup football competition, cars, motorcycles for…

Latest News

Trial Census: NPC trains principal trainers in south-west zone

Latest News

Church organises colloquium for leading presidential candidates on “what…

Latest News

NGO encourages Bauchi women, youths to be self-employed, says no country can provide…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More