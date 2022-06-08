BREAKING: Tinubu wins, clinches APC presidential ticket

Former Lagos State Governor and presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s two-day presidential convention.

In an election that was contested by 12 other aspirants, the former Lagos State governor scored the highest score of 1271 votes, pumeling his “closest” rival, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 316.

Votes scored by the 13 presidential aspirants are as follows

1. Honourable Chukuwemeka Nwajiuba: 1

David Umahi: 38

. Pastor Tunde Bakare: 0

. Ahmed Sani Yarima: 4

. Rotimi Amaechi: 316

. Professor Yemi Osinbajo: 235

. Rochas Okorocha: 0

Governor Yahaya Bello: 47

Jack Rich: 0

Ogbonaya Onu: 1

Ahmad Lawan: 142

Ben Ayade: 37

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 1271

Voided Votes— 13

Total Votes–2105.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Tinubu wins Tinubu wins

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Tinubu wins Tinubu wins