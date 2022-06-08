All set for Bauchi Governor’s cup football competition, cars, motorcycles for grab as prizes

The 2022 Bauchi Governor’s Cup Football competition will be staged before the end of the year as logistics and other arrangements have reached an advanced stage.

The disclosure was made by the organizers of the competition, Bakos International Consult, Bauchi, which said that all arrangements have been made and completed while registration has begun at the local government areas’ sports offices.

Chairman of the Bakos Consults, Haruna Bako who addressed Sports Writers on the level of preparations, called on all interested football clubs in each of the 20 LGAs to obtain the registration forms to enable them to participate stressing that only non-league players will be allowed to participate.

According to him, “This will enable the grassroots talented players to showcase themselves and have opportunities to get within and outside the state as they pursue their professional careers in football.”

He added that “We will invite sports academies across the country to come and witness the competition and select the best hands for greener pastures in sports.”

He further explained that the competition was designed in three categories of inter local governments, zonal where winners from LGAs would compete and the state, where two champions from the three zones would also compete at the level.





Haruna Bako also said that prizes and awards would be given at the end of the competition, adding that the LGAs winners will be given three motorcycles just as three other vehicles will be given as prizes at the final stage.

He then assured that the competition would be organized according to international standards commending the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Barr Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed for donating the trophies and his commitment to the success of the competition.

Haruna Bako further said that in order to add glamour to the competition, his organization will partner with media organizations in the state to change the face of sports through effective reporting and in a few cases, live coverages.

He expressed optimism that such a partnership will encourage hunting for and harnessing raw talents through competitions across the state.

He said that the partnership would boost the championship and showcase talents from the grassroots to the state level stressing that, “The championship would strengthen sports by bringing stakeholders together to share ideas for the development of sports in the state.”

Haruna Bako reiterated the commitment, passion and integrity of the organizers to move sports to a level where the Bauchi sports circle would perform incredibly at the national and international levels.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…All set for Bauchi Governor’s cup football competition, cars, motorcycles for grab as prizes

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…All set for Bauchi Governor’s cup football competition, cars, motorcycles for grab as prizes