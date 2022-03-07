BREAKING: Sunday Ighoho released to Banji Akintoye

Latest NewsTop News
By Paul Omorogbe
Sunday Igboho, Igboho
Sunday Igboho

Yoruba Nation Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho, has been released by the Government of the Republic of Benin.

The Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba leader and leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

In a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr Maxwell Adeleye Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba land.

Details later…

 

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

You might also like
Latest News

DisCos clarify controversies over procurement of prepaid meters

Latest News

French Embassy partners NGO to recognise 18 women in maiden film festival

Latest News

Livestock dealers disclose payment of N5m taxes on 10,000 goats daily to Oyo govt…

Latest News

Olubadan-designate, Lekan Balogun is an enigma ― Akeredolu

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More