BREAKING: Sunday Ighoho released to Banji Akintoye

Yoruba Nation Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho, has been released by the Government of the Republic of Benin.

The Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba leader and leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

In a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr Maxwell Adeleye Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba land.

Details later…