BREAKING: Pipeline explosion at Egbeda in Lagos

There has been a pipeline explosion in the Egbeda area of Lagos.

The site is Isale Odo, LASU Road, Egbeda.

As of press time, the fire is still raging.

However, officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) security team and the Nigerian Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are said to be on the ground.

Unconfirmed reports say that an electric cable that collapsed led to electric sparks all over the area. The sparks fell on spilt content of petrol around the area which led to a fire and subsequent explosion.

The pipeline corridor has been known to experience petrol spillage due to the activities of vandals.

