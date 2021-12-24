Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

ZAMFARA State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi, has resigned her appointment to take up another commissionership appointment in Imo State.

“I resigned my appointment as commissioner in Zamfara State to enable me to pick another appointment as commissioner in Imo State,” Shinkafi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Thursday.

“I am immensely grateful to Governor Bello Matawalle and his Wife, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, for their kindness to me and for giving me the opportunity to serve Zamfara State in different capacities.

“All the speculations in the social media about my resignation are completely false; it was just work of mischief makers,” she said.

“I have a perfect and cordial relationship with the governor and his wife. I consider them as my family and they were in the picture of my going to Imo.

“Both Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Matawalle discussed it as fellow All Progressives Congress( APC) governors and as friends too,” Shinkafi added.

