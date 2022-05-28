BREAKING: (PDP CONVENTION): Tambuwal steps down for Atiku 

Latest NewsTop News
By  Leon Usigbe-Abuja
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has stepped down from the presidential race of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and directed his supporters to vote for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.
He told delegates just before the commencement of voting at the  Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja that he came to the conclusion after a wide consultation.
He became the third aspirant to step down in under 24 hours, the others being Mohammed Hayatu-Deen and Nwachukwu Anakwenze.


Addressing the delegates, Tambuwal said having consulted widely, he had come to the firm belief that as leaders, time may come in their sojourn to make sacrifices.
He said in view of the situation in the country, “I have seen the need for us to close ranks and seeing the suffering of the people, I have decided to step down Atiku.”

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Umeh loses APGA Senatorial ticket in Anambra Central

Latest News

Cross River APC petitions police, demands arrest of people behind fake primaries…

Latest News

Children’s Day: Buhari tasks governors, others on out-of-school children

Latest News

Controversy trails Kogi APC East, Central Senatorial Primaries

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More