BREAKING: (PDP CONVENTION): Tambuwal steps down for Atiku 

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has stepped down from the presidential race of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and directed his supporters to vote for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He told delegates just before the commencement of voting at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja that he came to the conclusion after a wide consultation.

He became the third aspirant to step down in under 24 hours, the others being Mohammed Hayatu-Deen and Nwachukwu Anakwenze.





Addressing the delegates, Tambuwal said having consulted widely, he had come to the firm belief that as leaders, time may come in their sojourn to make sacrifices.

He said in view of the situation in the country, “I have seen the need for us to close ranks and seeing the suffering of the people, I have decided to step down Atiku.”