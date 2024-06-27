Petroleum marketers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), covering Oyo and Osun State are presently holding a meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital over the possible review of the current petroleum pump price.

TribuneOnline findings at the IPMAN Secretariat located at Odo-Ona, off Ibadan-Abeokuta expressway, revealed that the meeting was borne out of the recent news making the rounds that pump price of petroleum products particularly Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol will be increased from the current rate.

While some are saying that the price of petrol will be reduced to N557 per litre, Some stakeholders are projecting a N1,226 per litre pump price.

Efforts to speak with the Chairman, IPMAN, Oyo and Osun States, Alhaji Bukola Mutiu, proved abortive, as his mobile phone lines were not reachable and messages sent to them were not returned as of the time of filing this report.

