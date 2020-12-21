[BREAKING] NIN: NIMC closes office in Lagos, cites COVID-19

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has shut down its office in the Alausa area of Lagos State due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tribune Online gathered that NIMC shut down its system and asked people to return to their respective destinations.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government recently gave Nigerians two-week ultimatum for the registration and linking of National Identity Number (NIN) to mobile numbers, otherwise risk their SIM cards being blocked.

