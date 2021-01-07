BREAKING: NIMC staff embark on indefinite strike over poor working condition

By Ebiowei Lawal - Yenagoa
NIN
Persons waiting to register for the national identification number (NIN) at NIMC office, Alausa in Lagos on Monday, December 28, 2020. Photo: Sylvester Okoruwa

Staff of the National Identity Management Communication (NIMC) have embarked on an indefinite strike over poor allowance and working condition under COVID-19.

Leading the protest in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Mr Paul Soroh, said that while they work under pressure to enable Nigerians to get their national identification numbers (NIN) for onward connection to their SIM cards, the Federal Government has failed to provide necessary tools for them to function effectively.

He further explained that the protest that is ongoing nationwide is also as a result of the fact that they have also not been given personal protection equipment, even though they were listed as essential workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said “As you know workers on level 12 downwards are not supposed to be at work, but we came out to do this work voluntarily but because of the attitude of government. We are withdrawing our voluntary services until something is done about it.”

 

