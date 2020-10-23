BREAKING: Lagos govt relaxes curfew, movement now from 8am to 6pm

The Lagos State government on Friday relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state, saying movement will now be from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. daily till further notice.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this during a press briefing, said the curfew will now be from 6.00 p.m. till 8.00 a.m., adding that the curfew will also be reviewed again on Monday.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens…Lagos govt relaxes curfew Lagos govt relaxes curfew

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest…..Lagos govt relaxes curfew

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE