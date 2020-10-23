EndSARS: Protesters suspend protest in Osun, gives Oyetola 2-week ultimatum to meet their demands

Osun #EndSARS protesting youths on Friday suspended their protests with two weeks ultimatum to the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola to address their demands ranging from fishing out of those behind the attack of their members during the protests in Osogbo, non-attendance to their plights during the protests, among others.

Their spokesperson who identified himself as Comrade Oluwaseun Adebisi Emmanuel while addressing the protesters in Osogbo, the state capital, also charged the governor to punish those that are behind the molestation and axing of protesters last week in the state accordingly.

“We are ready to shield our swords and allow peace to reign once the government is also ready to replicate the same by meeting our demands.”

“We will move our protest out of the highway in order to allow commuters and motorists to use the popular Olaiya Gbangan expressway without any disturbance.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Special Duty, Honorable Olalekan Badmus, assured the angry youths that, the state government would look into their requests and would meet up with their demands.

