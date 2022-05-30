(BREAKING) Kidnapped Methodist prelate, two others released

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu, who was kidnapped on Sunday, has been released.

It will be recalled that the prelate was kidnapped along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

He was kidnapped alongside Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

A source within the leadership of the Methodist church in Nigeria confirmed to Tribune Online that all three persons have been released.

More details later.