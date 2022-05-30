Pope appoints Okpaleke as fourth Nigerian cardinal

Pope Francis has appointed a Nigerian, Peter Okpaleke, Catholic bishop of Ekwulobia, Anambra state, as one of 21 new cardinals of the Catholic church.

Sixteen of those who will receive the prestigious red cardinal’s hat from Francis in a consistory ceremony at the Vatican on Aug. 27 are younger than 80 and thus would be eligible to vote for his successor if a conclave — in which pontiffs are secretly elected — were to be held.

Francis read out the names of his choices after delivering traditional Sunday remarks from an open window of the Apostolic Palace to the public in St. Peter’s Square.

Among those tipped by the pontiff to receive the prestigious red hat will be two prelates from India and one each from Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay, and Brazil, in keeping with Francis’ determination to have church leaders reflect the global face of the Catholic church.

Opaleke is the fourth cardinal from Nigeria — others are John Onaiyekan, Anthony Okogie and Francis Arinze.

