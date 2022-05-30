House of Representatives aspirant calls for conduct of fresh primaries in Ogun

House of Representatives aspirant for Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Hon. Kayode Idowu has demanded the conduct of fresh primaries for equity, justice and fairplay.

Idowu who maintained that no primaries were conducted in the constituency last Friday called on the leadership of the party to organize fresh primaries with the active participation of all the aspirants and delegates.

He stated that what happened last Friday was nothing but a political charade, thereby stating that the only way to win back the confidence of the members is for the leadership to approve the conduct of a fresh election.

House of Representatives aspirant stated that delegates were deprived of the opportunity to make their choice in line with the provision of the Electoral Acts.

Idowu added that aspirants were denied access to delegates’ lists, arguing that this development contravenes the provision of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Acts as amended

He, therefore, called on the National leadership of the party to ensure credible conduct of fresh primaries in the zone.





Idowu maintained that fake results were allocated to the aspirants without conducting the primaries.

According to him: “Under the APC’s constitution, the list of delegates supposed to be known to the aspirants seven days before the primaries election contrary to what transpired in Ogun.

“Election is a process. The process is supposed to start with ward congress to elect five ad-hoc delegates. There was no ward congress held to determine the list of delegates to vote. They just handpicked their own preferred candidate. No election in Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency.

“APC in Ogun is behaving as if it is the only party in the state as if other parties are not participating. We all know that one of the fundamental requirements of any party is to have a congress that is going to be free and fair.

“That congress will produce delegates that will elect candidates for various offices. Ogun State never had that opportunity. APC as a ruling party in the state, if there is anything that has to be done, we should be laying a good example of a good leader.

“There should be fresh primaries. The election should be conducted. I reject the declaration. There should be equity, and fairness and nobody should be denied his right to contest.” Idowu maintained.

