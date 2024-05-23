The Kano State House of Assembly has passed the Kano Emirates Council Law (Repeal Bill) 2024 after it successfully scaled its third reading.

This new legislation effectively dismantles the establishment of the five additional emirates created in the state.

The repealed law, which initially established five distinct emirates—Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye—has now been set aside, with all offices and district head elevations or appointments under it being reverted to their previous statuses.

Sponsored by the Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, representing the Dala Constituency, the new bill annuls the changes made by the previous administration.

Ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had first signed the law creating the new emirates on December 5, 2019, with subsequent amendments on October 14, 2020, and April 11, 2023.

The original law allocated jurisdiction over various local government areas to each of the five emirates.

After the deposition of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi on March 9, 2020, the law was further amended to designate the Emir of Kano as the chairman of the council.

Additionally, Section 12 of the law allowed the governor to grade the office of an emir as first, second, or third class, subject to the approval of the House of Assembly.

ICYM THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE