BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap council chairman’s father In Bayelsa

The eighty-year-old father of Sagbama Local Government Council Chairman, Pa Napoleon Alale, has been kidnapped in his home at Agbere Community, Bayelsa State, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

A statement released by the Press Secretary to the SALGA Chairman, Dr Nikade Anderson, on Friday, revealed that the octogenarian was whisked away from his country home residence about 12 midnight, Friday.

According to available reports, the unknown gunmen invaded Agbere community in the early hours of Friday, shooting sporadically to scare off residents, while one vigilante member on guard duty was shot by the assailants.

The kidnappers of Pa Napoleon Alale reportedly escaped in a boat through the Nun River to an unknown destination, and are yet to make contact with the family members of the SALGA Chairman.

Tribune Online learnt that the vigilante member, who sustained severe gunshot injuries, has been rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

