Ekotedo, Salvation Army residents get relief items

As part of the measures to help cushion the effect of coronavirus pandemic on the residents of Ibadan, a non-profit organisation, the Positive Women Empowerment, has donated various food items to communities in Ibadan.

The food items, which include tubers of yam, garri, bags of rice amongst others, were presented for distribution at the Ekotedo salvation army in Ibadan.

The founder of the group, Mrs Bukayo Adetola Animashaun, said the move was necessary as many people do not have the means to cater for themselves due to the restrictions on movement.

“I am aware that a lot of people are unable to cater for themselves and their families before the lockdown. What will they feed on as they have no means of income is the question that keeps bothering me, hence, the arrangement for the emergency relief support with donations from some donors.

“This is not the first time we are supporting the vulnerable people though, we do this quarterly in a year to the widows and the single mothers. We have just donated to an orphanage home called living hope home at OSOSAMI on the 1st of March 2020.

