BREAKING: Four feared killed in Kaduna for flouting stay-at-home order

Four people have been reportedly killed by policemen who came to quell a fight between some youths and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) at Tirkaniya market in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Trouble started when some youths came to buy food items at the market but were told to go back because of the stay at home order by the state government.

A member of the CJTF who pleaded for anonymity disclosed that they had to send the youths away because there was no market there in the first place, adding that they told the youths that they are supposed to observe the stay-at-home order.

However, one of the youths who gave his name as Simeon Samuel said that they decided to engage the CJTF in the fight because they had the right to come and buy food items in the market, adding that it was the refusal of the CJTF to allow them that led to the fight.

However, as the fight was said to be on, some of the CJTF members called the police who, in the ensuing commotion and attempt to arrest some of the youths, allegedly opened fire, allegedly killing four youths in the process.

When contacted, the police image-maker, ASP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the incident, but added that the police are yet to know the number of those who lost their lives.

“We are still investigating. After the investigation, we will make a categorical statement. We have, however, made some arrests,” he said.