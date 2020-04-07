Medical doctor who visited Kogi, Lagos weeks ago dies of coronavirus in Katsina

The Katsina State government has confirmed the death of a medical doctor, Dr Aliyu Yakubu, affected by the coronavirus.

The deceased, aged 60, died at the Nigeria Air Force Reference Hospital, Daura, three days ago.

Governor Aminu Masari, who made the disclosure at a press conference on Tuesday in Katsina, said that the doctor owned a private hospital in Daura and had visited his home state, Kogi, from where he travelled to Lagos some weeks ago.

Masari said that after returning to the state, the deceased fell sick and was admitted at the hospital, where he died three days ago.

According to him, the deceased samples were taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for diagnosis before his death and was diagnosed positive to coronavirus.

“We have received a bad news of COVID-19. The deceased samples showed COVID-19 positive. Before his death, he was also diagnosed for hepatitis and hypertension, three years ago,” he said.

The governor said that the state medical response team was in Daura taking samples of all those that had contact with the man before his death.