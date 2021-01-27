BREAKING: Ernest Asuzu, Nollywood actor, is dead

Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu, is dead.

He is said to have slumped and died around 9pm on Tuesday.

His wife was said to have called fellow actor Desmond Elliot to announce the death to him.

Earlier this year, he was reported to have gone shirtless on the streets of Lagos to beg for financial help over his state of health. He was said to have been down with a stroke, an illness he went public with up to six years ago.

More details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…