[OPINION]: SCOAN, faith tools and 2021

Indeed while 2020 had ended on an unsavoury note, following a rather tumultuous beginning, with a raging COVID-19 pandemic which ended many lives, crippled the global economy and “humbled us,” many would not look forward to 2021 with the hope of a new beginning.

But Prophet T.B. Joshua, the man in the synagogue, announced that God still has humanity’s best interest at heart. After a long period of communing with God, seeking His face on the cure for the afflictions facing the world, Prophet T.B. Joshua was mandated to release the faith tools for the year 2021 – the New Anointing Water and Anointing Sticker, tagged “Not Mine But God’s Own.”

In a special message on the faith tools, Prophet T.B. Joshua declared: “The manner in which we receive the New Anointing Water and the New Anointing Sticker matters.” He added that the faith tools were freely given for the salvation of the people’s soul. Prophet T.B. Joshua concluded: “The greatest blessing in this Anointing Water is breakthrough! Breakthrough in business! Breakthrough in finances! Breakthrough in career! Breakthrough in life!”

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, Prophet T.B Joshua said: “Concerning the ongoing situation in the world, I have received thousands of emails on the COVID-19 vaccine. No doubt, there are many conspiracy theories surrounding this vaccine. However, my belief is that our governments are only trying to look for a way out of this very challenging situation, although there may be bad faith in certain quarters. Many people have complained of some negative reactions but this is always the case with vaccines of this nature. I remember I used to have such reactions whenever I took chloroquine. That does not mean chloroquine is bad. It works positively for many. At this time, our governments need our support and our cooperation – because the world is in a dilemma. God bless you. Emmanuel!”

However, testimonies have been pouring in from various parts of the world following the administration of the new anointing water. Mr Nzaou from South Africa suffered from piles for 20 years while his wife had severe allergies. Instantly the New Anointing Water was ministered, their health challenges vanished and their marriage was restored!

Mr Gabil, an Azerbaijani living in Russia, received the healing of God through the screen of his device. The power of God reportedly flushed out the poisonous substances that had tormented his life.

Patience from South Africa suffered from severe nose bleeding. As the New Anointing Water was ministered on her through the phone, instantly she reportedly got her freedom.

Caroline from South Africa also experienced God’s mighty power in the New Anointing Water as she received her healing from inability to walk due to neuromyelitis optica. After the virtual ministration of the New Anointing Water on her, she was able to walk again.

While in a precarious condition at an ICU unit in his country due to the problem of COVID-19, Johan had the New Anointing Water ministered on him. Afterwards, his oxygen level that had been as low as 65% rose and steadied at 90%. Now healed, Johan testified, “God is alive!”

Another ICU patient, Maseko, an Advocate, had been hanging on to life via an oxygen machine due to the problem of COVID-19. After the ministration of the New Anointing Water via the computer screen, he received vitality in his lungs and could breathe without an oxygen machine!

Evelyn, a Nigerian living in France, testified alongside her husband Benjamin of God’s power in the New Anointing Water. “I was always sick. If it was not my head, it would be my back or my legs – for over five years,” she recalled.

Theresa from France was grateful to God for delivering her from the demonic forces that had threatened to reduce her to nothing in life. She said: “As soon as I touched the table on which the New Anointing Water was, I just ‘flew off’.” She ended: “Thank You, Lord Jesus!”

Joel, a Nigerian footballer living in France, confirmed his healing from an injury he had sustained in 2016. He stomped heavily on the ground after a brief but vigorous jog on the street. “As soon as I touched the New Anointing Water, I felt a sensation in my body,” he recalled.

Timi, also a France resident, testified to God’s power in the New Anointing Water after she fell under the power of the anointing. She said, “I know the end to all my problems and that of my family has come today. There is power of God in this Anointing Water.”

French doctor Benoit, a recipient of the New Anointing Water, testified of how God had healed him in the time past of a leg problem after his wife ministered the Anointing Water on him. Likewise, another France resident was healed of arm pain after ministering the water.

It is clear that the extent of the workings of God in man’s life knows no bounds and the year 2021 should be travelled by faith in God.

Oyetimi writes via joyetimi2002@gmail.com

