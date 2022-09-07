BREAKING: Chelsea fire Tuchel

Chelsea have fired manager Thomas Tuchel following Tuesday night’s Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.

BBCSport reports that the 49-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain boss leaves Stamford Bridge after 20 months.

Owner Todd Boehly has placed Tuchel’s coaching staff in temporary charge until a replacement is found.

A club statement said the owners believe it is “the right time” to bring in a new head coach.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition,” the statement read.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”

Tuchel was appointed on 26 January 2021, replacing Frank Lampard, and guided the club to their second Champions League title just four months later.

He went on to add the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup later that year.

