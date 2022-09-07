Kogi Police confirm robbery attacks on three banks in Ankpa

The Kogi State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the robbery of three commercial banks in Ankpa town, Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Tribune Online gathered that the fully armed robbers numbering over 15 invaded the three banks simultaneously at about 3 pm on Tuesday and robbed the banks including customers.

An eyewitness said one stray bullet killed a young lady who was close to one of the banks that was being robbed at that time.

Meanwhile, the State Police PRO, SP William Ayah in a press statement issued on Wednesday confirmed the incident.

According to him, the armed robbers invaded three banks namely UBA, First bank, and Zenith bank Ankpa simultaneously.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command CP Edward Egbuka, immediately led a team of tactical operatives to the scenes for on-the-spot assessment and has equally ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.

“The Police personnel on duty both at the station and the banks quickly recovered from the sudden attack and gallantly repelled the attackers who were forced to flee: some into nearby bushes, others with their vehicles. The hoodlums abandoned three vehicles used for the operation in their haste to escape, some of them with bullet wounds.

“The CP use this medium to call on the people of Ankpa and its adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report anybody seen with bullet wounds to the Police or any other security Forces nearest to them.

“The CP assures that the Command is committed to working in synergy with other security agencies as well as patriotic stakeholders in the ongoing onslaught against crimes and criminality to make the State a safe and secure place for all and sundry,” he said.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police further tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigation Department (SCID) to commence investigations so as to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the act, trail the hoodlums with a view to apprehend and bring them to book.

He also urges members of the public to go about their lawful businesses as they continue to collaborate with the Police and other security agencies with credible and timely information on the activities of criminal elements in their environs.

