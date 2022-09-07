Governor Abubakar Sani Bello donates relief items to flood victims

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has donated relief materials to victims of the flood disaster in the Kontagora local government area of the state.

This was done when the governor paid a visit to the Emir of Kontagora for onward distribution of the palliatives which include food and non-food items such as 100 fabrics, and 500 bags of grains comprising rice, maize and millet to the victims.

The Governor said the gesture was to ameliorate the sufferings of the people and consoled the Emir and those that lost their family members as well as properties to the disaster.

He directed the Ministry of Environment to collaborate with relevant ministries and the Kontagora local government council to demolish all structures built on waterways as a way of averting future occurrences.

According to him, “on the technical side, we have to find a way to expand the river, to desilt it so that there will be free flow of water when it rains.

“A lot of them were actually paid compensation to leave and they refused. So we are just going to go ahead and bring down the houses along the waterlines”, he said.

The Governor enjoined the people to be conscious of their environments as the rains continue to fall.

Commissioner for Environment, Daniel Habila Galadima said that the ministries of environment, water resources and works as well as Kontagora Emirate and local government council will partner to ensure that the directive of the Governor is accomplished.

He assured us that the required design for a lasting solution to the flooding will be ready by the end of September 2022 and a high level of sensitization will be made to avoid building on waterways.

“By the time we solve the problem, there will be the need to create awareness so that people will stop building along waterways and ensure that water bodies, holdings, shades are protected”, he stated.

The Emir of Kontagora, HRH, Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu II commended the governor for his visit and the palliative provided for the flood victims, assuring him of judicious distribution of the items.

The Chairman of the Kontagora local government council, Alhaji Shehu Pawa confirmed that 237 people were affected by the flood and two deaths were recorded.

Governor Sani Bello on arrival had visited Hayin Hakimi one of the six communities destroyed by the flood disaster for a spot assessment of the unfortunate incident.

Among those on the entourage of the Governor were the All Progressives Congress(APC) gubernatorial candidate in the state in the 2023 Governorship election, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, member representing Kontagora in the National Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba, member representing Kontagora I in the state house of assembly, Hon. Falalu Bako, members of the state executive council, and some APC stalwarts in the state.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE