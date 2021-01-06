BREAKING: Another ex-UNILAG professor dies of COVID-19

Former Dean of Students’ Affairs, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Professor Durojaiye Ajeyalemi, is dead.

He died early Wednesday of suspected COVID-19 related complications at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba. Aged 70 years.

Ajeyalemi, a Professor of Curriculum Studies died five days after a former Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-obe, died, also of suspected coronavirus complications.

Sadly, both dons died a few months after their retirement from the same university. While Professor Ibidapo-Obe retired in July, Professor Ajeyalemi retired in November, both 2020.

Confirming Professor Ajeyalemi’s death to Nigerian Tribune on phone, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG (Academic and Research), Prof Oluwole Familoni, said “It is a truth that Professor Ajeyalemi has died early this morning,” Wednesday.

“He died in the hospital and LUTH to be specific and it is very painful we lost two of our great scholars in an interval of five days.”

Prof Familoni’s last encounter with the late senior colleague, according to him, was on December 21 at the university.

The late don, however, was said to have gone to the hospital on his own for medical attention when feeling unwell but could not survive it.

Professor Ajeyalemi, from Ibokun in Obokun Local Government area of Osun State, was a pioneer Registrar of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) and also a former Dean of Faculty of Education of UNILAG.

He joined the service of the university in 1977 as a Graduate Assistant and was in the university till his retirement two months ago.

