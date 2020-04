(BREAKING): Another batch of 281 Americans flown out of Nigeria

The third batch of 281 American citizens were on Wednesday evening flown out of Nigeria via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.

The Americans were assisted through security and airport screening by officials from the US Consulate General’s office in Lagos.

The 281 citizens, made up of the elderly and children, departed Nigeria aboard an Ethiopian Airline Boeing 777 aircraft flight ET8801 with registration number ET-ASK to Washington DC.