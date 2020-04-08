COVID-19: Oyo set to begin decontamination, extends workers’ break

Civil and public servants in Oyo State are to stay home for one more week, as Governor Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, announced that the state secretariat, Ibadan, will be decontaminated next week.

The decontamination to hold from next Monday to Wednesday is part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, with the state secretariat now to be opened on Monday, April 20th.

With the decontamination, civil and public servants have a one-week extension of their break as the earlier two weeks stay-at-home directive was expected to lapse on Friday.

Makinde made this disclosure while updating journalists on measures being taken by the state to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking further, he said the state will begin distributing palliatives to the “poorest of the poor” within the next one week.

Buttressing Makinde, his executive adviser on Agribusiness, Dr Debo Akande, said the state was in the process of gathering the needed data and formulating the right strategy to ensure that the items get to the real persons as well as vulnerable that actually require the palliatives.

Akande stated this while receiving perishables from the state chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), assured of judicious distribution of all relief items given to the state government.

PAN led by its Chairman, Mr Agboola Gbemisoye had donated items like frozen broiler chicken, eggs, beddings, disinfectant, sanitizer estimated at over N6.5million.

Also speaking, General Secretary, PAN, Dr Olugbenga Ogunwole advanced that the consumption of egg will help people down with COVID-19 to recover from the illness.

Speaking while PAN made donations to the Oyo State government, Ogunwole posited that egg had all the nutritional components to revive and enable people not to come down with the illness.

He chided those that condemned daily consumption of egg, urging people to regularly consume egg to boost their immunity and be healthy.

Among those who also donated items on Thursday were NATNUDO foods which gave out 1,000 kilograms of chicken, Ibadan social club which gave 300 bottles of sanitizer and Pepsi which handed over a truck each of bottle water and soft drinks.

